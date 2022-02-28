Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Banner by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Banner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.