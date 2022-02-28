Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSYS. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.
Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stratasys by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $7,317,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stratasys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Stratasys by 1,085.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,629 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
