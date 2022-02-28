SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $528,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

