RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wedbush

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REAL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of REAL opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,281 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

