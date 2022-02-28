Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $102,058.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $199.86 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.85.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,044 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.