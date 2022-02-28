Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $102,058.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $199.86 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.85.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,044 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.