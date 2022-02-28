Morgan Stanley Buys 93,690 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $32,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $774,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

UAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. CVR Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,662.50 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.68%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 29,300.00%.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

