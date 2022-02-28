Invesco Ltd. Has $15.04 Million Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AINV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $863.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

