1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ONEM has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.69.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $10.68 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

