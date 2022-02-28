Morgan Stanley Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,820.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,446.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,377.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 99.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,855,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

