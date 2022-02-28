Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, cut their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

