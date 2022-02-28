Invesco Ltd. Purchases 13,038 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,607,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,195,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 672,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 641.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.