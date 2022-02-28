Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.63% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

