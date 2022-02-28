Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.