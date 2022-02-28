Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE:TECK opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $37.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 43.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $12,265,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

