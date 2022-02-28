Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 179,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,250.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.