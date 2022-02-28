Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 179,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.31 and a beta of 0.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $79.89.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.