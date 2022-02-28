Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

