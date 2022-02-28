Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

