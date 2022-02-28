Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 88,591 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,591 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of GRWG opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.78. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

