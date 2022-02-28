Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 88,591 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,591 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 83.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.78. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.