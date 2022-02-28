Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lumber Liquidators worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after buying an additional 241,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after buying an additional 126,043 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,240,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LL opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

