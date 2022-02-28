Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $247,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

