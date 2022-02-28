Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Holdings Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,335,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

