Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 784,751 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $30.26 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

