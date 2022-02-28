The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $719,304.30 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.69 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,927,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,244,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

