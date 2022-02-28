MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,120.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,422.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

