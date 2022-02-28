BHP Group’s (BHP) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,282.50 ($31.04).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,502 ($34.03) on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.13) and a one year high of GBX 2,613 ($35.54). The company has a market cap of £126.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,371.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,167.67.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

