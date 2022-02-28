IMI (LON:IMI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,070 ($28.15) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($29.24) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.45).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,483 ($20.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,656.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.88. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.54).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

