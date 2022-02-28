Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,969 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,969 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $64,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,319,000 after buying an additional 269,006 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

In related news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

