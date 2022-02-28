Credit Suisse Group Cuts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $389.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $437.00 to $389.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $324.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $278.22 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.