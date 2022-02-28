Credit Suisse Group Cuts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $389.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $437.00 to $389.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

ANSS stock opened at $324.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.29. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $278.22 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $81,109,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 1,586.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

