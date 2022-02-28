Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Sells $117,740.66 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ES opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.