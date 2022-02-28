Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Sells $187,901.88 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.