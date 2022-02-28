Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.99 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Liberty Latin America worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,180,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.7% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

