Credit Suisse AG Buys 636 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of FRP worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 113.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 367.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 84,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 114.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

FRPH opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $541.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

