CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,601 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of CleanSpark worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLSK. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $136,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

CleanSpark stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $393.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.41 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

