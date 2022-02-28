Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $43,000 Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 905,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,313 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110,530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.68.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.
Kemper Profile (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
