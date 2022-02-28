Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

DECK stock opened at $287.55 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $267.08 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.