W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Trimmed by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $77.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

