Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $66,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $204.45 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.75 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

