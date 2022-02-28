Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ameren by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $86.03 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

