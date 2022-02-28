Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 301,371 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.98% of CommScope worth $27,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,072,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 31.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4,209.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

