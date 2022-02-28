Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Logitech International worth $28,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $74.80 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

