Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.95 Million Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 285,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of REGENXBIO worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 297,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

RGNX stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

