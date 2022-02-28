Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.57.

HIMS opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 163,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.