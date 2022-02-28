Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 730 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNL opened at $57.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

