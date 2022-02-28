Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at TD Securities

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 631,255 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

