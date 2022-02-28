Cowen Trims Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Target Price to $15.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Nikola stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Nikola has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nikola by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nikola by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,523,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

