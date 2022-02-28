Cowen Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $188.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $238.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.