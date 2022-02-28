Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $600.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.10.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

